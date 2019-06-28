Motorcyclist killed in crash struck road sign in the rain

A woman died after crashing a motorcycle on Linden Avenue at Boambee East in the rain on Tuesday night.

A woman died after crashing a motorcycle on Linden Avenue at Boambee East in the rain on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: A WOMAN has died after she fell from a motorcycle and hit her head on the gutter in a Coffs Coast street

Police said the 58-year-old woman was riding her scooter along Linden Ave, Boambee East on Tuesday around 10pm.

The motorcycle hit a road sign, in the 50kmh zone, causing her to be thrown from the bike.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the accident.

It's understood neighbours ran to the aid of the woman who suffered extensive head injuries after she fell from the bike and struck the gutter.

Despite the efforts of emergency services on site, the woman was unable to be revived.

Far Northern Region Traffic Tactician Inspector Peter McMenamin said the cause of last night's crash was still under investigation.

"Given it hasn't rained for some time, the roads will be covered in grime, which will become slippery to drivers as well as bicyclists, riders and pedestrians," Inspector McMenamin said.

"Visibility is important, that means headlights on and if you are on foot or a bike of any kind, make sure you have a bright jacket or umbrella.

"Driving to the prevailing weather conditions is so important and this starts with slowing down and leaving a little more room between your vehicle and the one in front."

Forensics officers examined the scene until just before 3am and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

