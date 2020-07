A motorcyclist has been taken to Gladstone hospital after a crash with a car last night.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after with a crash with a car in New Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to Shaw St between Wilson St and Penda Ave at 5.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man for back pain.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.