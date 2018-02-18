Motorcyclist injured in collision with L-Plater

A motorcycle has been involved in an incident on the corner of Agnes and French Street in South Gladstone on 18 February.

A motorcycle has been involved in an incident on the corner of Agnes and French Street in South Gladstone on 18 February. Matt Taylor GLA180218MVA

A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a suspected broken ankle after a collision at South Gladstone.

The rider collided with another vehicle at the roundabout at the intersection of French and Agnes Street just before 3pm.

The other vehicle was being driven by an L-plater, police confirmed.

One southbound lane of traffic was closed for a short time with police, paramedics and firefighters attending the incident.

A sign near the roundabout has been knocked down, but is not posing any hazard to traffic.