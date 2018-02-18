Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist injured in collision with L-Plater

A motorcycle has been involved in an incident on the corner of Agnes and French Street in South Gladstone on 18 February.
A motorcycle has been involved in an incident on the corner of Agnes and French Street in South Gladstone on 18 February. Matt Taylor GLA180218MVA
Matt Taylor
by

A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a suspected broken ankle after a collision at South Gladstone.

The rider collided with another vehicle at the roundabout at the intersection of French and Agnes Street just before 3pm.

The other vehicle was being driven by an L-plater, police confirmed.

One southbound lane of traffic was closed for a short time with police, paramedics and firefighters attending the incident.

A sign near the roundabout has been knocked down, but is not posing any hazard to traffic.

Related Items

Topics:  breaking incidents motorcycling motor vehicle accident

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Injured rider flown to hospital after dirtbike crash

UPDATE: Injured rider flown to hospital after dirtbike crash

The 47yo man has been identified and remains in a stable condition.

Christensen reported to police for ‘appalling’ photo

Nationals MP George Christensen has joked about shooting protesters

Wet week: Days of rain expected to hit parts of CQ

Weather outlook for the five days in Central Queensland.

CLOUDS expected to roll in tomorrow and stay all week

Baby girl is Gladstone mum's sweet new addition

Reilly Gabriela Rose Norris is the second born child to mum Michelle Norris, who gave birth at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, on Monday February 12 at 9am.

A Gladstone mum is thrilled with her daughter's birth.

Local Partners