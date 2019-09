ROO CRASH: A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an incident with a kangaroo.

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after an incident with a kangaroo early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby at 5.24am to treat arm and leg injuries.

The patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.