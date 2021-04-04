Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash
A Gladstone man’s Easter morning motorbike ride quickly turned into a disaster when he crashed in South Gladstone.
Paramedics were called to French Street after reports of a motorcycle crash at 5.53am on Sunday.
The man, in his 60s, was treated for leg injuries then taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
