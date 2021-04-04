Menu
A Gladstone motorbike rider was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following an Easter Sunday crash on a residential street in South Gladstone. GENERIC PIC.
News

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Apr 2021 10:05 AM
A Gladstone man’s Easter morning motorbike ride quickly turned into a disaster when he crashed in South Gladstone.

Paramedics were called to French Street after reports of a motorcycle crash at 5.53am on Sunday.

The man, in his 60s, was treated for leg injuries then taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

