Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash

A Gladstone motorbike rider was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following an Easter Sunday crash on a residential street in South Gladstone. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone man’s Easter morning motorbike ride quickly turned into a disaster when he crashed in South Gladstone.

Paramedics were called to French Street after reports of a motorcycle crash at 5.53am on Sunday.

The man, in his 60s, was treated for leg injuries then taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

