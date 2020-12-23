Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been lucky to escape with minor injuries after a heavy collision with a four-wheel drive camper on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The 50-year-old rider was heading north at around 9.30 this morning when he ran into the back of the silver ute just outside the Coast Hotel in Coffs Harbour.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

Northbound lanes were affected for almost an hour as emergency services cleared the scene and treated the man, whose head hit the back of the camper.

Despite concerns from onlookers that the man may have been at risk of serious neck or spinal injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed the man has sustained injuries to his hand.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward

More Stories

coffs harbour crash pacific highway pacific highway crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Update: COVID hotspot guests on CQ island all negative

        Premium Content Update: COVID hotspot guests on CQ island all negative

        Travel Resort operators have confirmed a number of guests were in isolation.

        Ambulances ‘ramped’ as demand rises on CQ hospitals

        Premium Content Ambulances ‘ramped’ as demand rises on CQ hospitals

        News “There has been a general increase in activity and acuity in the past few months in...

        Motorhome destroyed in blaze on Bruce overnight

        Premium Content Motorhome destroyed in blaze on Bruce overnight

        Breaking The vehicle was ‘fully engulfed’ when fire crews arrived.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s most popular toys this Christmas

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s most popular toys this Christmas

        News Here are the most sought-after toys for children in 2020.