The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

Holly Cormack
15th Apr 2021 10:00 PM | Updated: 16th Apr 2021 7:56 AM
A man has been flown to hospital with multiple injuries after crashing his motorbike into a cow west of Monto.

It's believed he was trail bike riding on a dirt road when a herd of cattle ran across in front of him.

The chopper was tasked to the scene just before 4pm this afternoon (Thursday 15 April).

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with other QAS paramedics to treat the man, aged in his 60s, before he was loaded into the helicopter.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) personnel were also at the scene.

The rider was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with multiple injuries.

This is the third cattle-related accident RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews have been called to since Monday.

The Bundaberg crew went to the aid of an another man aged in his 60s this morning, who was struck by a gate while herding cattle in the Gladstone region.

Earlier in the week the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew flew an injured man to hospital after he was trapped up against a fence by a bull.

South Burnett

