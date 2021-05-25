Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The partner of a man who died in a motorcycle accident has told of the sickening moment she realised the love of her life had been killed.
The partner of a man who died in a motorcycle accident has told of the sickening moment she realised the love of her life had been killed.
News

Motorcyclist dies in tragic twist of fate

by Judith Kerr
25th May 2021 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The partner of a man who died in a motorcycle accident at Meadowbrook on Monday has told of the sickening moment she realised the love of her life had been killed.

Amanda Ross, who got engaged to Jason Bennett last month, said her 48-year-old partner was on his beloved motorcycle when he died at the corner of Blue Eagle Dr and Ellerslie Rd just after 3.30pm.

A 66-year-old woman, who was driving a silver Honda sedan was taken to Logan Hospital with minor injuries.

Blue Eagle Dr and Ellerslie Rd at Meadowbrook where the crash happened.
Blue Eagle Dr and Ellerslie Rd at Meadowbrook where the crash happened.

In a tragic twist of fate, Ms Ross had asked her fiance not to ride his bike that day.

The pair were moving items to a shipping container and she was in a car just moments behind her partner when he was killed.

"I tried to stop Jason from taking the bike yesterday and said to take it today but he jumped on and took off," she told family and friends on social media

Jason Bennett posted this photo of his motorbike.
Jason Bennett posted this photo of his motorbike.

"Ducky and I were in my car taking stuff to mine and Jason's shipping container and Jason was ahead on his bike instead of waiting until today to take it," she wrote.

"I was five cars behind the corner and he was already dead by the time I got there.

Ms Ross, who works at a Slacks Creek sign company, said the family was struggling to cope.

Police have called for information or any dashcam footage from the corner from around 3.30pm.

Mr Bennett's death brought the state's road toll for this year to 101, up from the toll of 86 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Motorcyclist dies in tragic twist of fate

jason bennett motorbike crash road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Development in ship with COVID case on board

        Premium Content BREAKING: Development in ship with COVID case on board

        News Queensland Health boarded the vessel on Monday to undertake full serology of the entire crew and confirmed one positive crew member.

        • 25th May 2021 12:50 PM
        Past Toolooa student achieves perfect GPA score

        Premium Content Past Toolooa student achieves perfect GPA score

        Local Faces A past Toolooa State High School student is one step closer to becoming a doctor.

        • 25th May 2021 12:31 PM
        Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        Premium Content Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        Health Ship docked at the Port of Gladstone has Covid-positive crew

        Are Gladstone residents’ accounts safe from hackers?

        Premium Content Are Gladstone residents’ accounts safe from hackers?

        News A campaign teaching residents how to protect their accounts from hackers will be...