25 year-old man killed in CQ motorcycle crash last night

5AM: A MOTORCYCLIST has died after losing control of his bike in Blackwater about 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was travelling along Stower Street around when he lost of his motorbike at Mackenzie Street and struck a sign.

The 25-year-old Mount Tyson man was taken to Blackwater Hospital however he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Blackwater is in the Central Highlands, 190 km west of Rockhampton.

The name of the mining township was inspired by the dark colour of local waterholes.