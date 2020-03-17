Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash motorcyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        premium_icon Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        Crime A 24-year-old who was the getaway driver while his co-accused attempted to steal from a clothing shop has a murderer for a mother

        Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        premium_icon Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        Business Bid to help other small businesses ahead of uncertain times

        RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        premium_icon RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        News IT IS one of the biggest issues every time a new council budget is handed down: how...

        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...