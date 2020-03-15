Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Horrific': One dead as motorcycle and streetsweeper crash

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th Mar 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A "HORRIFIC" crash between a motorcycle and a heavy vehicle has claimed the life of a man and closed Sandgate Rd.

A 20-year-old Ormiston man driving a red motorcycle was killed when his vehicle and a Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road in Clayfield, near the airport link on-ramp about 9.30 last night.

 

A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

The crash was described as "f---ing horrific" by one witness.

"It looked like a scene from one of those dramatic ads they ran for road safety," they said.

 

A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

Boondall District Duty Office Senior Sergeant Craig Smith said both vehicles were travelling southbound when the crash occurred.

Police this morning said the driver of the truck, a 48-year-old Regents Park man, was not injured during the incident.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

 

Sandgate Rd was closed in both direction between Junction Road and the East-west arterial road last night.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling on Sandgate Rd between 10.15pm and 10.40pm and has dashcam footage to contact police.

 

 

Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied
Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal traffic crash motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        News Dozens of talented students took to the stage on Friday night. Did our photographer snap you at the show?

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News The ex-patrol boat will be open all weekend.

        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...

        Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        premium_icon Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        News REFUSING to stand behind the podium because it reminded him of his Woolworths...