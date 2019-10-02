Menu
Motorcyclist dead after shocking, high-speed, head-on crash

Navarone Farrell
by
2nd Oct 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST is dead after crashing into a car on the Brisbane Valley Hwy late last night.

At 10.55pm the motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, was travelling west on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Ironbark, before he collided head on with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended, along with Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit.

The rider, a Mt Crosby man, died at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver of the sedan and sole occupant, a woman in her sixties, for burns and serious abdominal injuries and transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the incident.

More to come...

