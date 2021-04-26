Menu
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts motorcyclist after reported 'high speed crash' north west of Bundaberg in the Gladstone region.
News

Motorcyclist airlifted after ‘high speed’ crash on Anzac Day

Mikayla Haupt
26th Apr 2021 9:12 AM
A man was airlifted to hospital after reportedly crashing his dirt bike at “high speed” on Anzac Day.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said the man was riding with his son at a dirt bike facility, north west of Bundaberg in the Gladstone region, when he lost control of his motorcycle.

“He was flung from the bike and suffered multiple injuries, including to his chest,” the spokesperson said.

“The man, who is aged in his fifties, was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service officers, before being transported to the rescue helicopter.”

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Motorcyclist airlifted after ‘high speed’ crash on Anzac Day

bundaberg hospital lifelfight rescue qas
Bundaberg News Mail

