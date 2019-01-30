Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
the police forensic crash unit are investigating.
the police forensic crash unit are investigating.
News

Motorcycle rider severely injured in crash

by Cloe Read
30th Jan 2019 6:26 AM

THE police forensic crash unit are investigating a serious crash that occurred earlier Tuesday evening, west of the Gold Coast.

About 8.30pm, a 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle is believed to have crashed into a guard rail on Spring Road, Killarney.

The crash happened about 300m from Browns Falls car park with the man suffering a partial arm amputation.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra hospital.

Meanwhile in another crash further north, a man has been hit by a car at Burrum Heads, near Hervey Bay.

The incident happened about 8.55pm on the corner of Torbanlea and Burrum St and it is believed the man has a broken leg and abrasions to his face and arm.

Queensland ambulance said as of 11.30pm they were still on scene and were in the process of transporting him via helicopter to hospital.

More Stories

crash gold coast motorcycle

Top Stories

    Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    premium_icon Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    News The unusual 'water front' property lies in an enterprise precinct. This means it can be used commercially too.

    Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    premium_icon Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    News "Whenever police attended these situations it's always dangerous.”

    Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    premium_icon Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    News Cr Kahn Goodluck is singing homemade tunes to start a conversation.

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards