Motorcycle ride shines light on suicide

Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a 'Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show' to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Pictured (L to R) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life), MAC

Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a 'Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show' to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Pictured (L to R) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life), MAC

THE roar of motorcycles passing through Gladstone will be a sound to remind people they’re not alone if they’re struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Ride 4 Life is holding its annual Suicide Awareness Ride on February 29 and president Mark Brookes is hopeful anyone who is connected to suicide prevention will join the convoy.

The ride will travel 300 – 400km through the smaller regional communities, with a support crew joining the trip.

Mr Brookes said he wanted the stops along the way to be a safe space for people to share their experiences with suicide intervention and postvention – an intervention conducted after suicide to support the bereaved.

“We just encourage people to get behind what we’re doing to help and create a bit of awareness,” he said.

“This helps to provide that space in the community where people who normally wouldn’t go to talk about suicide can.”

He said they were looking to get a guest speaker from the natural disaster program to talk about how fires affected people’s mental health.

The ride begins at 7am at the Gladstone Marina, with stands up at 9.30am.

Bikers will do a lap of the Gladstone CBD before heading throughout the region.

The ride finishes at the Calliope Historical Village, where there will be family actives, live music and camping available.

The ride fee is $50, which includes a shirt, morning tea, lunch, raffle entries and a burger at the end of the day, or $35 without a shirt.

All money raised will go towards suicide awareness initiatives in Gladstone.