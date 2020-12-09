Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a car versus motorcycle crash on Gladstone Benaraby Road. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a car versus motorcycle crash on Gladstone Benaraby Road. FILE PHOTO.
News

Motorcycle hit by car on Gladstone Benaraby Road

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are treating a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash with a car on the Gladstone Benaraby Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to a two-vehicle road traffic crash at 5.35pm.

The car hit the rear of the motorcycle about two kilometres past the Boyne Tannum round about, heading toward the Bruce Highway.

“The crews are at the scene of a car versus motorcycle incident,” the spokeswoman said.

“Paramedics are treating a 60-year-old man for injuries to his lower limbs and arm.”

Reports from the scene stated the motorcyclist’s helmet had sustained a number of scratches.

Paramedics are reportedly preparing the motorcyclist for transport to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

Police have also been called to the incident.

car and motorcycle crash gladstone gladstone benaraby road gladstone hospital gladstone observer queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Counselling offered after Clinton school lightning strike

        Premium Content Counselling offered after Clinton school lightning strike

        News “The children were obviously distraught by what had happened.”

        Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage

        Premium Content Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage

        News Police, fire fighters and paramedics were called to the scene where a garage was...

        36 regional aerodromes get upgrades

        Premium Content 36 regional aerodromes get upgrades

        News The upgrades including runways, lighting and animal proof fencing will benefit...

        Teenager dies after Bruce Hwy crash

        Premium Content Teenager dies after Bruce Hwy crash

        News The Nissan station wagon veered to the wrong side of the highway before rolling...