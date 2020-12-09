Motorcycle hit by car on Gladstone Benaraby Road

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a car versus motorcycle crash on Gladstone Benaraby Road. FILE PHOTO.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a car versus motorcycle crash on Gladstone Benaraby Road. FILE PHOTO.

PARAMEDICS are treating a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash with a car on the Gladstone Benaraby Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to a two-vehicle road traffic crash at 5.35pm.

The car hit the rear of the motorcycle about two kilometres past the Boyne Tannum round about, heading toward the Bruce Highway.

“The crews are at the scene of a car versus motorcycle incident,” the spokeswoman said.

“Paramedics are treating a 60-year-old man for injuries to his lower limbs and arm.”

Reports from the scene stated the motorcyclist’s helmet had sustained a number of scratches.

Paramedics are reportedly preparing the motorcyclist for transport to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

Police have also been called to the incident.