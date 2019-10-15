Motorbikes worth $20k stolen during break in spike

SPIKE: There was a spike of break-ins around Gladstone this weekend.

TWO motorbikes worth $20,000 were stolen over the weekend in a spike of break-ins around Gladstone.

Five locations around the region were struck by thieves over Saturday and Sunday.

Gladstone Sergeant Wayne Butcher said offenders entered Harbour City Motorcycles on Soppa St on Saturday between 10.45 and 11pm.

He said the bikes were later located at a Toolooa address.

“Police are requesting any information in relation to the motorbikes being driven around Dalrymple Drive,” Sgt Butcher said.

He said police were seeking two men aged between 25 — 40.

The same night around 8.20pm Gladstone State High School was also broken into.

Sgt Butcher said damage was done to the tuckshop area where offenders kicked their way into a small room.

He said four teenagers, who appeared to be aged 14-16, were chased by police dogs towards the night owl area where they were unable to be located.

He said police believed the teenagers were also involved in a break in at the Gardener storage facility at Stockland Shopping Centre in Kin Kora.

Offenders broke a door, removed unknown property and moved a motorised sweeper before leaving.

He said CCTV footage showed three teenagers on bicycles and scooters.

Across the road at the windmill centre Mandy’s Hair Workz was also broken into.

“Rear doors were smashed in by a male offender observed on CCTV who remained in the premises from 15 to 20 minutes,” Sgt Butcher said.

He said a number of unknown items were stolen from the salon around midnight.

Over the weekend Kin Kora State School was also broken into.

Sgt Butcher said numerous windows and doors were damaged.

He said break ins around the region came in “ups and downs.”

“We haven’t had many break and enters for weeks and all of a sudden we get a spurt and it appears to be the same offenders who contributed to the spike,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of picking them up and putting them on conditions or putting them in custody.”