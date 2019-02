A man in his 50s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

A MAN in his early 50s has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital after a motorbike accident in Thangool.

On Sunday afternoon, the rider lost control after failing to negotiate a corner.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were dispatched to the property shortly after, where he was treated for suspected head and abdominal injuries.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service then airlifted him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.