Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal crash on Sunday morning after a body was found over a hill.
Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal crash on Sunday morning after a body was found over a hill. Warren Lynam
Breaking

Dead rider's body could have been there for days

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11am:

REPORTS from the crash scene indicate a body was discovered down a hill and could have been there for multiple days.

Witnesses reported to the Daily that crews came across the body while attending another minor crash this morning.

The witness said they were trying to retrieve a bike when they found the body.

BREAKING:

A MOTORBIKE rider has been found dead along a winding stretch of hinterland road after a fatal crash this morning.

Queensland Police Service received a call from a motorist about 8.20am who came across the body along Maleny Stanley River Rd.

A police spokeswoman could not confirm any details about the victim.

Emergency crews, including fire fighters and paramedics were still on scene at the Booroobin crash site.

The road is still open.

breaking news editors picks fatal crash motorbike motorbike crash sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    premium_icon PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    News Almost 500 guests attended the annual Seniors Week event

    New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    premium_icon New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    Music Kissing the Flint completed the videos with the help of a RADF grant

    Our youth designing the future

    premium_icon Our youth designing the future

    News Ideas from the workshop will feed into the Shelteristic 2025 project

    Businesses throw in lifeline to float Seafarers

    premium_icon Businesses throw in lifeline to float Seafarers

    News "It's not just that renewed faith, it's breathing space for us"