Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

RESCUE 511 - Motorbike crash at Curra
News

Motorbike rider flown to hospital after crash into tree

Kristen Camp
by and Kristen Camp
31st May 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was airlifted to hospital by the Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter, after a dirt bike crash in the Gympie region.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon, when the male rider, aged in his thirties, was riding along a road in a state forest, when he hit a tree stump.

Motorbike crash near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight
Motorbike crash near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics responded to the call at 1:58pm on Bradys Rd in Curra.

They initially treated him for upper leg injuries, at the scene.

Due to the location of the accident, the rescue helicopter landed a short distance from the accident site.

Motorbike crash at Curra, near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight
Motorbike crash at Curra, near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight

The patient was then airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

This was the second motorbike accident the Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter attended in the Gympie region this weekend.

Originally published as Motorbike rider flown to hospital after crash into tree

More Stories

crash curra gympie motorbike
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday night. Did we spot you there?

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...

        Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        Premium Content Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        News Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to...