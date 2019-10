The motorbike burst into flames at the busy Hope Island intersection about 6.30am. Picture: Marshall Hall

The motorbike burst into flames at the busy Hope Island intersection about 6.30am. Picture: Marshall Hall

ROADS were shut off by police after a motorbike burst into flames in the Gold Coast's north this morning.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Hope Island Road and Oxenford Southport Road, in Hope Island about 6.30am.

Emergency crews respond to the blazed bike. Picture: Marshall Hall

Crews had the flames extinguished by 6.45am.

Traffic management was on scene and had blocked off westbound lane in the area.

There was minor traffic through the area but has since been cleared.