CONFUSION: A Gladstone couple didn’t realise they needed to register their motorbikes.
Crime

Motorbike confusion lands couple in front of magistrate

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
A MISUNDERSTANDING on motorbike registration rules has landed a couple in front of a magistrate.

Christopher Paul Haertel, 48, and Tamara Ann Pryor 49, had their matters heard together in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Both pleaded guilty to charges including driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Pryor also pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the couple had been riding bikes home on the date of the charges, however they had previously been stopped by another police officer and told they weren’t doing anything wrong.

She said they were under the impression the bikes were similar to a motorised scooter and they wouldn’t have used them if they realised they were doing the wrong thing.

They were fined $300 each and Pryor was disqualified from driving for one month.

