Paramedics have responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.
News

Motorbike alight in crash on major CQ highway

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Oct 2019 8:07 AM
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a single motorbike crash on the Dawson Highway early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway in Moura near Kianga Creek headed towards Banana at 2.35am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the bike was alight at the scene and fire crews put it out by 2.53am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man sustained wrist injuries and was taken to Moura Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

Gladstone Observer

