Motor fans flock to Turkey Beach Truc-tor Bash

Rose and Bruce Martin have restored their Greyhound to its former glory.

YESTERDAY'S Truc-tor Bash brought thousands of motoring enthusiasts to Turkey Beach, including Rose and Bruce Martin.

The Emu Park couple set themselves up with the perfect spot to watch the chainsaw action from their camping chairs, their backs against the grille of their pride and joy, a 1982 MCI Greyhound coach.

The silver coach with "American Cruiser" painted on the sides is an uncommon sight this side of the world.

It was when the Martins were holidaying in Seattle in the US several years ago that they saw these coaches.

The Martins bought one and had it brought to Australia by boat.

"When we first arranged to have it shipped, the wharfs in Seattle went on strike," Mr Martin said.

The coach sat on the docks for several weeks and then took another two months to reach Australia.

Mr Martin was keen on this particular coach because he used to drive one for a living.

"Rose and I owned our own transport company, we had road trains in Mount Isa," he said.

But during a rough wet season in 1984, the government banned the road trains from the roads because they were too heavy for the wet road to support.

"You used to get bogged in the bitumen on the way to Mount Isa" Mr Martin said.

HOT RODS: The Truc-Tor Bash brought Turkey Beach to life yesterday. Julia Bartrim

The solution was to use lighter coaches and Mr Martin found himself driving an MCI Greyhound coach and loving the experience.

The couple were enjoying their day out at the Truc-tor Bash.

"It's been very interesting... a lot of variety," Mrs Martin said.

The event was a celebration of all things mechanical, including competitive ride-on lawn mower races, chainsaw rip and speed cuts, rides for the kids, a blind tractor race and a display of vintage cars, trucks and engine parts.