Motocross racers go to school at Benaraby

Ben Schodel ran a motocross coaching clinic at Benaraby raceway on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming Queensland Women's and Veterans Motocross Championship. Picture: Rodney Stevens

RIDERS from all over Queensland descended on Benaraby Raceway over the weekend in preparation for next month’s Queensland Women’s and Veterans Motocross Championships.

Former national lever racer Ben Schodel ensured the skills of everyone from girls on 50cc bikes to veterans on 450cc machines were sharp.

After coaching for almost 20 years through his BSMX coaching business, recently with national champion Todd Waters, Mr Schodel said several riders really impressed with their pace and technique.

“We had 22 riders turn up which was mainly Queensland championship prep for the girls,” he said.

“There were probably 12 girls out there so almost half and half.”

Queensland Women's motocross champion Tahlia Drew was practising at Benaraby raceway in preparation for the Queensland Women's and Veteran's Motocross Championship next month. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The Gladstone District Dirtriders club has worked hard in previous weeks to get the track in prime condition to host the championships on October 17 and 18.

“The club did an awesome job to race-prep the track for me,” Mr Schodel said.

“The ruts were really good, which is a massive part of this track that we spent a bit of time on.

“Then we basically cut the track in half into two sections and gave the riders heaps of track time because that is the best preparation at this stage.

“Both myself and Lachy my assistant were giving different riders various tips, saying try this or try that and they were improving really well.

Former national champion Taylah McCutcheon will battle it out with Tahlia Drew in the Queensland Women's Motocross Championship at Benaraby Raceway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“We had really high levels of riders turn up today with lots of skills, so that made my work a little easier.”

Opinion in the pits was divided between reigning Queensland number one plate holder Tahlia Drew, and Taylah McCutcheon who has just graduated to seniors, as to who was the favourite in the women’s division.

Tahlia was seen passing on tips to younger riders and closely watching their progress around the challenging 2.3km track.

Taylah, who was Australian champion in 2018 and crashed in 2019 finishing third, is set to shake up the women’s competition according to Mr Schodel.

Sienna Cyprian travelled from Moranbah for coaching by Ben Schodel and to practice at Benaraby raceway in preparation for the Queensland Women's and Veterans Motocross Championship. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Tahlia Drew is definitely one to keep your eyes on as she is the current Queensland women's champion,”

“I’ve known Tahlia for a lot of years now and she is riding really well.

“For Taylah McCutcheon this will be her first senior race and I think she will do really well and take it to Tahlia.

“This track is going to get really hard packed over the race meet and that will suit Taylah so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”

For more information on Ben Schodel coaching visit BSMX or the Gladstone District Dirtriders Club Facebook page for information about the upcoming championships.

