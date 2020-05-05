Mother’s Day motivation for florist

Jan Koivunen of Jan's Flower Shoppe said customers are favouring unique flower arrangements rather than traditional bouquets.

A florist with 35 years experience is preparing for Mother’s Day in unique circumstances this year given the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

Jan Koivunen of Jan’s Flower Shoppe said the coronavirus lockdown slowed business in the first two weeks of lockdown, but it has rebounded.

“We were flat out doing book work so that we could take advantage of whatever the government had to offer,” she said.

“Looking ahead to Mother’s Day we were thinking it was going to be nothing, but now we are thinking it might be more than normal, it is so unknown.

This year I am thrown right out after 34 years, I am really unsure about how busy it will be with early signs being it will be very busy for us.”

Ms Koivunen said the link between Mother’s Day and the gift of flowers was established decades ago.

“A lot of people grew flowers and the kids used to pick them to give to Mum, I guess women love flowers generally,” she said.



“I think for Mothers it is a nice gesture which makes them feel good.

“The perfume and the colours are very uplifting for people’s spirits and, especially in times like these, flowers are there to make people happy.”

Ms Koivunen said there was no one perfect bunch of Mother’s Day flowers.

“They are all beautiful, the traditional flower was the Chrysanthemum but in more recent times people have gone away from them,” she said.

“Roses and lilies are a big thing for Mother’s Day but it is quite varied, people like the pink and pretties or bright and beautiful.”

Ms Koivunen warned shoppers to ensure they are ordering their flowers from florist’s official websites.

“If you are ordering online you do need to do some research and make sure the florist is actually a local one,” she said.

“There is a large presence of order gatherers who report to be local but take huge commissions off the customer and then want us to do the order.”

To place an order at Jan’s Flower Shoppe call 4972 5445 or go online at jansflowershoppe.com.au.