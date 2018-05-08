Mother's Day fun run organisers set $20k goal

FUN RUN: Naomi Geri and Brittany Johansen during last year's Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic.

FUN RUN: Naomi Geri and Brittany Johansen during last year's Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic. Paul Braven GLA140517MOTHERS

THE organisers of the Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic have set their goals high this year, aiming to raise $20,000 for breast cancer research.

Simon and Sarah Rice, who are organising the event for the third year, expect more than 400 people dressed in pink to join in the 4km or 8km fun run this Sunday.

They began preparing for this year's event in December last year.

"It's very personal to us, I lost my mother to breast cancer when I was 13," MrRice said.

"We have friends and relations who have survived, are fighting or have lost a battle with breast cancer."

Support is on the rise for the annual event, with new sponsors and volunteers involved this year.

It's been really good, especially considering it's been tough times since LNG construction has completed," MrRice said.

"A lot of other events' sponsors have been doing it tough.

"Boyne Tannum and Gladstone does really good community events and we want to keep this one on the map."

The annual fun run leaves from the Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade.

There are many prizes to be won, including a $1500 holiday voucher.

Raffle tickets can be purchased before the event by contacting the organisers via the Mother's Day Classic Tannum Sands Facebook page. MrsRice said one didn't have to take part in the event to buy a raffle ticket.

Registrations can be done on the day.

For more information visit mothersdayclassic.com.au.