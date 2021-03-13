Mother weened herself off meth with cannabis

A Gladstone mum who admitted to weening herself off methamphetamine by using cannabis, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Tallara Chloe Broomham, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Broomham’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About 3.15pm on December 18 last year, Gladstone police intercepted a Holden Commodore on French St and detained the occupants for a search.

Police searched Broomham, a passenger in the vehicle, and located a small clip-seal bag containing 1.6g of cannabis in her clothing.

Mr Manthey said he had to take into account Broomham’s six-page Queensland criminal history and three-page traffic history while handing down his sentence.

He agreed with Mr Spargo that a prison sentence was the only suitable conclusion to Broomham’s matters considering she was on parole for drug offending.

Mr Manthey sentenced Broomham to three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, with the drug property forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

Convictions were recorded.

