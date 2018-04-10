Why this mum is taking 80,000 steps for her son

Deb Kilby wants her son Kade to have the same opportunities his classmates will have access to.

Deb Kilby wants her son Kade to have the same opportunities his classmates will have access to.

DEB Kilby's son Kade started acting strangely when he was just a baby.

"He would cry non-stop, he wouldn't sleep, (health professionals) basically told me he was an overactive, alert baby," Deb said.

"When he started to get a bit older he would get really stressed and you couldn't calm him down."

Kade was Deb and her husband Daniel's third child, so they had their hands more than full when Kade was diagnosed with high functioning autism at age three.

"It was a relief," Deb said on receiving the diagnosis.

"It was also sad in the way that I felt like I should have been able to help him."

Deb wants people to know that Kade may have autism but in all other ways he's a normal eight-year-old boy.

'He's surprisingly really loving and he loves to help, going out with his dad and mowing lawns, he's really good with that side of things," she said.

"He's extremely smart. But he still has many days where one minute he's fine, the next he's upset and he needs calming."

The Kilby family lives at Boyne Island and for the first time this year Deb has put her hand up to participate in the Walk for Autism.

MOTIVATED: Deb Kilby has put on her walking shoes to raise funds to help children like her son Kade, who has been diagnosed with autism.

The event, organised by not-for-profit Autism Spectrum Australia, has Deb lacing up her walking shoes and hitting the trail.

Her goal is to walk at least 10,000 steps a day for eight days.

She began the walking challenge on Sunday, stepping out from Millennium Esp at Tannum Sands to Wild Cattle Creek and taking her holidaying children with her.

"I'm trying so hard to raise money and people assume I'm wanting big amounts but as I've said to them, if everybody gave $2, it adds up," Deb said.

FUNDRAISER:

Support Deb's Walk For Autism on Saturday at 12-4pm @ Gladstone Sensory Park. BYO barbecue, all welcome.