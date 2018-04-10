Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deb Kilby wants her son Kade to have the same opportunities his classmates will have access to.
Deb Kilby wants her son Kade to have the same opportunities his classmates will have access to. Mike Richards GLA090418WALK
News

Why this mum is taking 80,000 steps for her son

Julia Bartrim
by
10th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

DEB Kilby's son Kade started acting strangely when he was just a baby.

"He would cry non-stop, he wouldn't sleep, (health professionals) basically told me he was an overactive, alert baby," Deb said.

"When he started to get a bit older he would get really stressed and you couldn't calm him down."

Kade was Deb and her husband Daniel's third child, so they had their hands more than full when Kade was diagnosed with high functioning autism at age three.

"It was a relief," Deb said on receiving the diagnosis.

"It was also sad in the way that I felt like I should have been able to help him."

Deb wants people to know that Kade may have autism but in all other ways he's a normal eight-year-old boy.

'He's surprisingly really loving and he loves to help, going out with his dad and mowing lawns, he's really good with that side of things," she said.

"He's extremely smart. But he still has many days where one minute he's fine, the next he's upset and he needs calming."

The Kilby family lives at Boyne Island and for the first time this year Deb has put her hand up to participate in the Walk for Autism.

 

MOTIVATED: Deb Kilby has put on her walking shoes to raise funds to help children like her son Kade, who has been diagnosed with autism.
MOTIVATED: Deb Kilby has put on her walking shoes to raise funds to help children like her son Kade, who has been diagnosed with autism. Mike Richards GLA090418WLKN

The event, organised by not-for-profit Autism Spectrum Australia, has Deb lacing up her walking shoes and hitting the trail.

Her goal is to walk at least 10,000 steps a day for eight days.

She began the walking challenge on Sunday, stepping out from Millennium Esp at Tannum Sands to Wild Cattle Creek and taking her holidaying children with her.

"I'm trying so hard to raise money and people assume I'm wanting big amounts but as I've said to them, if everybody gave $2, it adds up," Deb said.

FUNDRAISER:

Support Deb's Walk For Autism on Saturday at 12-4pm @ Gladstone Sensory Park. BYO barbecue, all welcome.

Related Items

autism fundraiser walk for autism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WATCH: It's a Gladstone gold rush

    WATCH: It's a Gladstone gold rush

    Commonwealth Games It's a great thrill to be competing for his country and getting gold in the relay

    Residents plan objections for club's huge car wash again

    Residents plan objections for club's huge car wash again

    News For the second time around, residents will object the project.

    Plans for more NRL games at Marley Brown

    Plans for more NRL games at Marley Brown

    News We've got the facilities and the backing of the community

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    News 'Sexual entitlement' before attacks on two women

    Local Partners