Mother sobbed after .278 drink-driving punishment

A WOMAN sobbed in court on Monday after being convicted for driving five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit recently.

Lisa Sarah-Jane Cathro, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

The court heard at 7.40pm on November 14, Calliope police received information from the public regarding a vehicle which had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Capricornia Dr.

Police from the Calliope Road Policing Unit located Cathro, the sole occupant, parked in the Holden Calais they had been searching for which had damage to the passenger side.

Cathro, a mother of three, submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result and she was subsequently transported to the Calliope Police Station for further testing.

A court heard Cathro made admissions to consuming two bottles of Moscato and had no emergent reason for driving.

The subsequent blood-alcohol concentration test returned a second positive result with a reading of 0.278 - more than five times the legal limit.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said her client blacked out due to her alcohol consumption and could remember drinking at home but not the reason why she drove.

“She is remorseful for her actions, she hasn’t come before the court before for any like offending and her traffic history is very minor,” Ms Wieland said.

Cathro was highly emotional after Magistrate Manthey handed down his punishment - a $1600 fine and a 12-month driving disqualification.

“I sold my car two days after the incident happened,” she said.

“My kids don’t know what I did.”