Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother punched during beachside assault

Ashley Pillhofer
23rd Apr 2020 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a brazen daylight attack after a man allegedly punched a mother in the face in East Mackay.

The woman had been walking with her children in the Binnington Esplanade park when an older man approached the group about noon yesterday.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man, who was not known to the family, spoke with one of the children prompting the mother to speak with him.

He said it was alleged the man became verbally aggressive and punched the victim in the face when she approached him.

After he reportedly left the area on foot.

The woman suffered facial injuries as a result of the assault near the intersection of Binnington Esplanade and East Gordon Street.

The man is described as about 60 years old with white hair and a visible sunburn.
He was not wearing a shirt, had stubby style shorts on and was walking a small black coloured dog.

Srn Const Smith said anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information should contact police.

If you have information, contact Policelink and quote this reference number: QP2000811042.

More Stories

east mackay crime mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs, services and private health: What the Mater plan means

        premium_icon Jobs, services and private health: What the Mater plan means

        News There is optimism that the state government’s plan to buy Gladstone’s private hospital will attract and retain specialists and improve healthcare services.

        Coronavirus app gets cautious thumbs-up from CQU IT expert

        premium_icon Coronavirus app gets cautious thumbs-up from CQU IT expert

        Technology Technology aims to track anyone who comes into contact with a person who has tested...

        Cycle store riding a wave of sales success

        premium_icon Cycle store riding a wave of sales success

        News But owner feels for businesses that have not been as fortunate as his.

        Gladstone man put woman’s purse down pants in nightclub

        premium_icon Gladstone man put woman’s purse down pants in nightclub

        Crime The man was caught on CCTV picking up the purse and inspecting it before putting it...