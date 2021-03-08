Mother of six ‘threatened to kill daughter’s friend’

A furious mother-of-six from the Moreton Bay region threatened to kill her daughter's friend during a loud disturbance at a home at Albany Creek, according to a case heard at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard emergency services were called to multiple reports of a middle-aged woman banging on the front door and screaming, "Where's your daughter, I'm going to kill her!".

According to the police prosecutor, the woman in question was 52-year-old disability support worker Connie Alice Helena Henderson, who had just learned her daughter had been taken from a nightclub to hospital, where she was falling in and out of consciousness.

The victim and mother of Henderson's daughter's friend, Brooke Foy, watched the scene unfold from her upstairs balcony.

"I'm going to kill you! It's because of you!" Henderson yelled at her, the court heard.

"If (my daughter) is in a coma it's because of you! If (my daughter) dies it's because of your daughter, she can't handle drugs or alcohol!"

Foy told police she did not know what Henderson was referring to at the time.

Henderson left the scene before police arrived, knocking down one pot plant and pushing over another on her way out.

Connie Henderson pleaded guilty to two charges at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Henderson was arrested at her home at Clear Mountain on February 17 and charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and one count of wilful damage.

She pleaded guilty to both offences.

The court heard the behaviour was "out of character" for Henderson, who hadn't committed a crime for upwards of 30 years.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan issued a $400 fine and ordered Henderson to pay $588.64 restitution to Brooke Foy, to replace the plants.

No conviction was recorded.

