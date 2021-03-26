Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone mother of six narrowly avoided jail time on Friday. GENERIC PIC.
A Gladstone mother of six narrowly avoided jail time on Friday. GENERIC PIC.
Crime

Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone mother of six who admitted to injecting methamphetamine before driving, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Elisha Payne, 41, pleaded guilty to drug-driving before Magistrate Bevan Manthey and police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd.

Mr Boyd read the facts of Payne’s case which began at 4pm on November 26 last year.

An officer from the Calliope Road Policing Unit intercepted Payne’s black Toyota sedan on the Dawson Hwy, Clinton.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Payne submitted to a roadside drug test and made admissions to police of recently “bombing” (injecting) meth.

A subsequent drug test returned a positive result for a relevant drug and Payne was transported to the Gladstone Police Station for further testing.

A further test revealed the presence of methamphetamine in Payne’s saliva.

Payne’s lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was on probation at the time of her offending, however, had not violated any conditions.

Mr Manthey took into consideration Payne’s worrying criminal history which included offences of a like nature when he handed down sentence.

Payne was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for 12 months, and she was disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

- Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

- Woman drives two minutes after finishing last drink

- Drink-driver told police he knew he wasn’t sober enough

drug driving charge drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    World mocks Suez Canal fail

    World mocks Suez Canal fail
    • 26th Mar 2021 2:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ultimate beauty salon opens in Gladstone’s CBD

        Premium Content Ultimate beauty salon opens in Gladstone’s CBD

        Business Gladstone residents can get pampered in comfort and style at a new beauty salon in the CBD.

        Gladstone’s best cafe wins best brunch

        Premium Content Gladstone’s best cafe wins best brunch

        News Five locations made it to the final voting round, and the Goondoon Street...

        Burns planned for Gladstone region national parks

        Premium Content Burns planned for Gladstone region national parks

        News Smoke may be seen in the Gladstone region today.

        Drag racing season kicks-off at Benaraby this weekend

        Premium Content Drag racing season kicks-off at Benaraby this weekend

        News The track has undergone off-season improvements and there is a new class offering...