Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

A Gladstone mother of six narrowly avoided jail time on Friday. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone mother of six who admitted to injecting methamphetamine before driving, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Elisha Payne, 41, pleaded guilty to drug-driving before Magistrate Bevan Manthey and police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd.

Mr Boyd read the facts of Payne’s case which began at 4pm on November 26 last year.

An officer from the Calliope Road Policing Unit intercepted Payne’s black Toyota sedan on the Dawson Hwy, Clinton.

Payne submitted to a roadside drug test and made admissions to police of recently “bombing” (injecting) meth.

A subsequent drug test returned a positive result for a relevant drug and Payne was transported to the Gladstone Police Station for further testing.

A further test revealed the presence of methamphetamine in Payne’s saliva.

Payne’s lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was on probation at the time of her offending, however, had not violated any conditions.

Mr Manthey took into consideration Payne’s worrying criminal history which included offences of a like nature when he handed down sentence.

Payne was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for 12 months, and she was disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

