Mother of girls found in hot car in court

Two year old Darcey-Helen Conley (left) and one year old Chloe-Ann , daughters of Kerri-Ann Conley, a 27-year-old Waterford West woman, who has been charged with two counts of murder.

AUTOPSY reports in the case against a mother accused of killing her baby girls by leaving them inside a hot car could take as long as nine months to complete, a court has heard.

Kerri-Ann Conley is the first person to be charged under a new definition of murder, which includes "reckless indifference to human life" after her daughters Darcey-Helen, two, and Chloe-Ann, one, were pulled unresponsive from a hot car in Waterford West, south of Brisbane, last month.

Her matter was briefly mentioned in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning, but Conley was not required to appear in the dock.

The 27-year-old from Waterford West has not applied for bail and will remain behind bars for Christmas.

The court was today told investigators had advised the autopsy and pathologist reports could take up to nine months to complete.

Conley's defence lawyer, Layla King, of Ide Lawyers, asked the court for a longer than average adjournment of the matter so that the brief of evidence could be complied.

The mother's children were found in a car just after 1.30pm on November 23, with reports they could have been in the vehicle for up to seven hours.

The sisters could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police also allege Conley was in possession of cannabis and drug-related equipment on the day her daughters died out the front of her home.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed at the time of the tragedy that the family was known to the Department of Child Safety.

The confirmation came after relatives and friends told The Courier-Mail they made multiple attempts to raise concerns with authorities, what landed on deaf ears.

The Courier-Mail was told last month that at least three official notifications were made to the Department of Child Safety.

Tributes are seen at a house on Logan Reserve Road, Waterford West in Brisbane, Monday, November 25, 2019. The mother of two little girls who died in a hot car parked outside their home is the first person to be charged under Queensland's new definition of murder. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

This included mandatory reporting from police.

Conley will appear in court again on March 11 next year.