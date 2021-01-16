Mother of five faces Bilo court on drugs charges

Leticia Marie Moore, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple drug related offences in a Biloela Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

A mother of five faced Biloela Magistrates Court this week on two drug-related charges.

Leticia Marie Moore, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Pete Rumford read the facts of Moore’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On December 10 at 11am, police executed a search warrant on a home in Biloela where the defendant was present and detained.

They located a homemade water pipe, silver grinder and black scissors, all of which had been used to smoke cannabis.

Moore told police she was not sure whose the grinder was, but a mobile phone police located was hers.

The responding officers found various messages and chats in relation to the purchase of cannabis and Moore was subsequently issued a notice to appear.

Senior Constable Rumford said the defendant told police she used cannabis to treat pain which stemmed from an overactive thyroid.

Magistrate Beckinsale took into consideration Moore’s lack of drug history on her criminal record and the fact she’d “had a rough trot”, while handing down sentence.

Moore was entered into a $250 recognisance for six months and prompted to drug diversion.