Mother left dog for days in the dirt without water

A SINGLE mother left her two-year-old dog in the dirt under her Goomeri home while she went to visit her friend in Bundaberg for six days.

Rocky, a mixed breed male dog, was found by police on August 24, whimpering and sitting in the dirt with a dry water and food bowl alongside a filthy towel.

Police could see the dog's rib cage and rear hip bones protruding, showing he was malnourished.

Casey May Lynch pleaded guilty to breaching the duty of care for an animal in Murgon Magistrates Court this week.

"Police are no experts, but they could see he was in discomfort," police prosecutor Barry Stevens said.

Lynch, who admitted to leaving her dog under the house, told police she had never taken Rocky to the vet in the two years she had owned him and couldn't remember the last time she took him for a walk.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair recognised that a dog could die in the conditions Rocky was left in without water, that it was a matter of neglect and a serious offence given Lynch is also responsible for her child.

Lynch was fined $750 and is prevented from owning a dog for two years.

The dog was taken to Gympie RSPCA for treatment and Lynch was ordered to pay $267 in vet bills.

No conviction was recorded due to her youth and lack of history however, Mr Sinclair said that did not mean it was not a serious offence.