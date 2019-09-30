Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied Editorial Fwd: Nambucca More Pics
Supplied Editorial Fwd: Nambucca More Pics
Crime

Mother charged with manslaughter of daughter and friend

by Danielle Gusmaroli and Perry Duffin
30th Sep 2019 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman, 52, has been charged with the death of her daughter and another young woman after allegedly running over the pair at a shopping centre on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police said there was a dispute between two women, aged 20 and 24, at the Nambucca Plaza carpark in Nambucca Heads about 11:30pm on Saturday night.

A short time later, the mother of the 24-year-old woman arrived in a Commodore, and struck both women, trapping them beneath the car, police said.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics raced to the carpark and attempted to revive the women, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old woman was arrested after being treated at a hospital yesterday and was charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving and failing to stop and rendering assistance.

The woman is due to appear at Kempsey Court House on Sunday.

The driver has been charged with the manslaughter of her daughter and her friend. Picture: Frank Redward
The driver has been charged with the manslaughter of her daughter and her friend. Picture: Frank Redward

Mid North Coast Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Paul Fehon said the loss of two young lives was "tragic".

"The mother of one of them was driving the car and now has to live with that," he said.

Tributes started flowing for the 20-year-old victim, identified as Kazzandra Widders, on social media yesterday.

"Rip my sister, gonna miss you every single day," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"I know you'll be up there watching over us all."

More Stories

editors picks manslaughter nambucca heads

Top Stories

    $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    premium_icon $1.9m for study into CQ renewable hydrogen project

    News THE Federal Government will today announce a commitment of $1.9 million towards a feasibility study into a renewable hydrogen plant near Moura.

    Cyclists injures head in vehicle crash

    premium_icon Cyclists injures head in vehicle crash

    News A man in his 30s was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:07 AM
    The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    premium_icon The 'real centre of town' gets a $1.2 million upgrade

    News The upgrade is set to benefit businesses in the area.

    Keep busy this school holiday

    premium_icon Keep busy this school holiday

    News Check out all these free activities on around Gladstone for kids this week