TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
'HORRIFIC': Mum hit with manslaughter over daughter's death

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Sep 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 5:52 PM
Subscriber only

A MOTHER has been charged with her daughter's death after two people were killed when they were hit by a car in Nambucca Heads overnight. 

After investigations police charged a 52-year-old woman in relation to the incident this afternoon. 

Detective Superintendent Paul Fehon of the Mid North Coast Police District said it was a disturbing crime. 

"Two women, one aged 20 and another one 24, have continued to engage in an altercation when the 52-year-old mother of one of the females has arrived in a vehicle," Superintendent Fehon said.  

"This vehicle has impacted both women and they became trapped under the vehicle.

"The driver has left the scene without rendering assistance. Other persons and emergency services have managed to life the vehicle and remove the females from their confinement.

"Emergency medical assistance was provided to both females but unfortunately they died at the scene. 

"Earlier today a 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and render assistance.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are horrific and has resulted in the tragic loss of two young women."

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have seen a white commodore around the time of the incident.  

The woman will appear at Kempsey Local Court tomorrow. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

