Mother announces slain teen’s funeral details

by Greg Stolz
11th Sep 2019 1:19 PM
SLAIN Gold Coast teen Harry Geppert will be farewelled on Friday in what is expected to be a large and emotional funeral.

The younger brother of 'Instafamous' ex-bikie enforcer Ben 'Notorious' Geppert was stabbed to death in a Varsity Lakes dog park last week after a fight with a group of fellow teens over what police labelled a 'petty' dispute.

He was allegedly placed in a headlock and stabbed in the back at Frascott Park and died at the scene despite frantic attempts by paramedics to revive him.

Jarvis Farrier, 18, later handed himself into police and was charged with Harry's murder. He is being held in custody until his next court date on September 19.

QLD_GCB_NEWS_GEPPERT
QLD_GCB_NEWS_GEPPERT

An emotional Ben Geppert later took to Instagram vowing revenge.

"I promise I won't rest till (sic) I have made this person pay!" Geppert posted. "I won't stop till (sic) I sort this Harry I promise you."

The threat prompted police to officially warn the heavily-tattooed former Hells Angel not to take the law into his own hands. Posting on Facebook, Harry's grief-stricken mother, Lisa, announced with 'a heavy heart' that her son's funeral would be held at Tugun on Friday afternoon. She invited mourners to 'wear something red in honour of our beautiful boy'.

The police crime scene at Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast Picture: AAP Image/Tim Marsden
The police crime scene at Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast Picture: AAP Image/Tim Marsden

Ben Geppert, who has his own clothing label called BG Premium Apparel, has announced plans to release an 'HG' line in honour of his little brother. Police are continuing to investigate Harry's killing and have not ruled out further charges.

funeral stabbing

