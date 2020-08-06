Menu
Amber Dooley (pictured third) and her son Memphis died in a crash in Calliope yesterday.
News

Mother and son identified after tragic Calliope crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Aug 2020 9:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE VICTIMS of a tragic crash at Calliope yesterday morning have been identified as Amber Dooley and her nine-year-old son, Memphis.

The owner of Central Queensland’s Hero Kebabs franchises shared his grief over the loss of Ms Dooley, the manager of Hero Kebabs Gladstone, in a post on social media.

“We are very sorry to inform you all that we have lost our manager Amber Dooley along with her young son in a car accident this morning,” Ilhan HN said.

“We all know that she was a very hard working and dedicated person and we were very proud of her.

“I know this comes as a shock to everyone of us and we still cannot believe that she is no more with us.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Amber, her son and her whole family. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the tragic crash.

