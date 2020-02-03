Mother, 40, wins powerlifting comp

A GLADSTONE mother of four feels stronger and more empowered than ever after winning a powerlifting competition at the weekend.

Sarah Noonan, 40, only recently became interested in powerlifting, but now wishes she had started earlier.

On Saturday, competing for the first time, Ms Noonan took out one of the categories at CQ Iron Classic.

The competition was held at Calliope RSL Hall and was organised by Ironsyde Gym owner Penny Cooper.

“I’m still on a high now,” Ms Noonan said.

Ms Noonan squatted 105kg, deadlifted 160kg and even surpassed her personal best benching 80kg.

Ms Noonan has been training for about three years, but joined Ironsyde Gym a few months ago to try something different.

After relocating to Gladstone from the United Kingdom five years ago, Ms Noonan said powerlifting was still a relatively new hobby of hers.

“I never did anything like this in the UK,” she said.

Ms Noonan is just one of many women starting to take an interest in the sport.

At Saturday’s meet, five women entered the competition.

Ironsyde Gym owner Penny Cooper said more women were starting to get into the strength-based sports.

She said women wanted to learn about fitness but in an environment which encourages inclusivity.

“I think the reason a lot of women are comfortable training here is because I’m not a size ten, or a skinny PT,” Ms Cooper said.

“It’s about having that positive mindset, and showing women you don’t need to be a size eight and strong is definitely sexy.”

Ms Noonan was attracted to the gym because of some of its less traditional features.

For example, the gym does not have mirrors so people focus less on what they look like while they train.

“I’ve always been conscious of people looking at me at gym,” she said.

“But then I found (Ironsyde Gym) and I’m not bothered by what people think anymore.”

“Penny is massive at building people up and making them feel good about themselves.”