Mothballed capacity back online at Orica Yarwun

ORICA Yarwun is producing its highest amount of ammonium nitrate in three years after it brought its mothballed capacity back online and hired 20 more workers.

In July 2015, 40 jobs were cut from the Yarwun workforce when the company reduced capacity from 530,000 tonnes a year to 280,0000 tonnes due to challenging industry conditions.

At the time general manager Dave Buik said while the company was confident in the long-term outlook for ammonium nitrate, there was an oversupply in the market in the near term.

"Orica is operating in a highly competitive market in which supply of ammonium nitrate is higher than demand levels, and we need to pursue strategies that secure the long-term viability of the business," he said.

An Orica spokesperson told The Observer yesterday the process to bring back the mothballed production started in 2017, as a result of increased demand for their product both on the east and west coast of Australia. The increased production has also lead to an increase in its full-time employees by about 20, bringing the total to 193.