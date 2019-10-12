Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chaz Mostert pushes hard in his Supercheap Auto Racing Ford during practice at Mount Panorama. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Chaz Mostert pushes hard in his Supercheap Auto Racing Ford during practice at Mount Panorama. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Motor Sports

Mostert fastest in final practice before Bathurst shootout

by Laine Clark, AAP
12th Oct 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM

SUPERCARS star Chaz Mostert has fallen just short of the lap record at final practice before Saturday's Bathurst 1000 top-10 qualifying shootout.

The former Bathurst champion clocked two minutes, 03.50 seconds in the 30 minute session - just 0.02 of a second shy of fellow Ford gun Scott McLaughlin's lap record set on Friday.

Mostert shone in overcast conditions to emerge fastest at final practice at Mount Panorama, just 0.19 of a second ahead of series leader and hot favourite McLaughlin.

It ensures McLaughlin will be on edge in the shootout, which determines the top 10 places on the grid for Sunday's Great Race.

"The car kept getting better. I am learning how to get the most out of it," Mostert said.

"I don't want to jinx it, but we are going pretty good at the moment and if we can qualify the car in the first front couple of rows we will try.

"But the guy next door (McLaughlin), he has been the qualifying king this year and to knock him off will be hard."

Defending series champion McLaughlin has set the benchmark this season, taking a 598-point championship lead ahead of the Great Race.

The New Zealander has claimed a record 17 race wins this year and is heavily backed to finally earn a maiden Bathurst 1000 victory on Sunday.

McLaughlin has hit the ground running at Mount Panorama, breaking his own Bathurst lap record twice in the past two days to claim provisional pole ahead of the shootout.

Ford boasted the top three spots at final practice, with Cam Waters third fastest after overcoming electrical dramas in his Mustang over the past two days.

McLaughlin's nearest rival in the championship race, Holden's Shane van Gisbergen was fourth quickest.

Another race favourite Jamie Whincup, who has teamed up with seven-time Bathurst champ Craig Lowndes, was sixth fastest.

The top-10 shootout starts at 5.05pm (AEDT).

More Stories

Show More
bathurst 1000 cam waters chaz mostert craig lowndes jamie whincup mount panorama scott mclaughlin shane van gisbergen supercars
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Jade’s business to fill a looming gap in music market

    premium_icon Jade’s business to fill a looming gap in music market

    News Jades Strings Studio has expanded and is now taking orders for instruments and accessories.

    • 12th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Warmer weather has snakes on the move

    premium_icon Warmer weather has snakes on the move

    News “If they are overheating and they feel cool air coming from under a door, they will...

    Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    premium_icon Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    Crime Police received multiple 000 calls in relation to a man walking around the PCYC...

    Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    premium_icon Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    Education “We want the public to actually see how competent children can be”.