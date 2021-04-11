‘Most gorgeous human’: Student dies in climbing tragedy

An 18-year-old Brisbane student was doing what he loved when he fell to his death in the Glass House Mountains.

Friends of Peter Garlick have described the Chermside teenager as the most gorgeous human ever and an amazing soul.

The QUT student, who was studying teaching, was climbing Mt Ngungun on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday when he fell 40m.

Mr Garlick used social media to document his adventures exploring mountains across southeast Queensland and New South Wales with friends and rock climbing club QUT Cliffhangers.

Peter Garlick died after falling at Mt Ngungun.

Fellow climbers took to social media on Sunday to express their sorrow.

"Loved by everyone and he will be missed so deeply," one friend wrote.

"You could never forget that smile."

Another climber wrote that Mr Garlick was "the most amazing soul."

Mr Garlick's Facebook page says he worked at Urban Climb West End.

The gym announced it would be closed on Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances within the team.

All of Urban Climb's boulder gyms will close early at 3pm on Sunday.

Northside Christian College on Sunday paid tribute to Mr Garlick who graduated from the school in 2019.

"Our most heartfelt condolences and prayers to Peter's family and friends at this time," the school said in a statement.

" The Garlick family have all been an integral part of Northside Christian College for many years, and we mourn alongside them today."

"He will always be remembered for his effervescent and joyful personality, as well as being a truly kind, humble follower of Jesus."

Emergency services were called to the Glass House Mountains about midday Saturday.

Paramedics were winched from a helicopter to treat Mr Garlick however he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Sunshine Coast district duty officer acting Senior Sergeant Jimmy Driver told the Sunshine Coast Daily it was a "harrowing event".

He said the co-ordinator of a nearby rock climbing group gave first aid to the man initially and stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

"The mountain this afternoon was extremely busy," Senior Sergeant Driver said.

"It was a harrowing event.

"People were shaken and traumatised by the incident which occurred well in view of multiple people."

