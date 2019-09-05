'Most eye-opening day': Police awarded for bushfire service

HONOURED: Senior Sergeant Jane Healy and Senior Constable Ashlee Davis have been awarded for their efforts at the Agnes Water and Baffle Creek fires at the Gladstone Police awards on Thursday September 5.

WHEN police officers Davis and Healy were called to duty during the Agnes Water and Baffle Creek fires they started one of the most physically and mentally exhausting days of their careers.

Senior Constable Ashlee Davis and Senior Sergeant Jane Healy were among a number of officers awarded for their efforts at the Gladstone Police awards today.

Sen-Constable Davis was relieving at Rosedale police station when she was called to Wartburg fire station on November 25.

"Turning up it was a bit daunting,” Constable Davis said.

"We had to quite quickly start evacuating quite a large number of residents from the area as the conditions were worsening very quickly.”

Sgt Healy is a disaster management support officer who has attended many emergencies.

She said last year's bushfires were the "most dangerous” emergency she'd been involved with.

"There was a period of time where there were 110 emergency service workers who were effectively trapped at Wartburg,” Sgt Healy said.

"There was a really uneasy silence in our co-ordination centre and we thought they weren't going to make it.”

The two officers agreed feeling exhausted after the fires.

"Even when I finished my very long shift on that Sunday I'd probably never felt that sort of exhaustion both mentally and physically,” Constable Davis said.

"Just from trying to make sure I hadn't forgotten to do something or tell somebody something.

"It was probably the most eye-opening day I've had in my service.”

Sgt Healy said letting go of the event was difficult.

"It is a good feeling though when you get to the end and you know that you've been there and you've helped,” she said.

The officers agreed being presented with the awards made the hard work worth it.

"It is really nice to be recognised even at a local level for the time and work you put into an event like that,” Constable Davis said.

"I literally feel like I'm just doing my job but it's nice to know someone above you acknowledges you've done a good job,” Sgt Healy said.

Full List of Award Recipients

The National Police Service Medal and the National Medal

Senior Constable Danny Keefe

Detective Senior Constable Vicki Schultz

Senior Constable Lee Rickard

Queensland Exemplary Conduct Medal

Sergeant Russell Williams

Sergeant Daven Richards

Queensland Police Service Medal

30 Year Clasp to the QPSM

Senior Sergeant Shaune English

Senior Constable Bradley Cowell

25 Year Clasp to the QPSM

Sergeant Peter Stone

20 Year Clasp to the QPSM

Senior Sergeant Nicholas Paton

Sergeant Kent Haley

Sergeant Sally Moreton

15 Year Clasp to the QPSM

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin

Senior Constable Anthony Brix

Senior Constable Neale Whalley

Queensland Police Service Medal

Senior Constable Peter Hamilton

Senior Constable Colleen Smith

Senior Constable John Kernan

Police Liaison Officer Adrian Ghilotti

Ms Melissa Lindsay

Commissioner's Certificate Operational:

Senior Sergeant Jane Healy

Sergeant Jeffrey Barnett

Senior Constable Neale Whalley

Senior Constable John Kernan

Assistant Commissioners Certificate Operational:

Senior Sergeant Shaune English

Senior Sergeant Tony Poli

Acting Senior Sergeant Kieran Barton

Detective Sergeant Nathan Lucy

Constable Benjamin Scott

Constable Koda Elliott

Senior Constable Evan Stanford

District Officers Certificates

Senior Sergeant Jane Healy

Senior Sergeant Matthew Russell

Senior Constable Simon Burns

Senior Constable Ashlee Davis

Senior Constable Lisa Lynch

Senior Constable Kelly Humphries

Senior Constable Ian Hetherington

Detective Appointments

Detective Senior Constable Naomi Taylor

Detective Senior Constable Owen Stuttard

Detective Senior Constable Andrew Lucy

Volunteers In Policing - certificate acknowledging 20 years VIP program

Paul Eyre-Thompson