'Most eye-opening day': Police awarded for bushfire service
WHEN police officers Davis and Healy were called to duty during the Agnes Water and Baffle Creek fires they started one of the most physically and mentally exhausting days of their careers.
Senior Constable Ashlee Davis and Senior Sergeant Jane Healy were among a number of officers awarded for their efforts at the Gladstone Police awards today.
Sen-Constable Davis was relieving at Rosedale police station when she was called to Wartburg fire station on November 25.
"Turning up it was a bit daunting,” Constable Davis said.
"We had to quite quickly start evacuating quite a large number of residents from the area as the conditions were worsening very quickly.”
Sgt Healy is a disaster management support officer who has attended many emergencies.
She said last year's bushfires were the "most dangerous” emergency she'd been involved with.
"There was a period of time where there were 110 emergency service workers who were effectively trapped at Wartburg,” Sgt Healy said.
"There was a really uneasy silence in our co-ordination centre and we thought they weren't going to make it.”
The two officers agreed feeling exhausted after the fires.
"Even when I finished my very long shift on that Sunday I'd probably never felt that sort of exhaustion both mentally and physically,” Constable Davis said.
"Just from trying to make sure I hadn't forgotten to do something or tell somebody something.
"It was probably the most eye-opening day I've had in my service.”
Sgt Healy said letting go of the event was difficult.
"It is a good feeling though when you get to the end and you know that you've been there and you've helped,” she said.
The officers agreed being presented with the awards made the hard work worth it.
"It is really nice to be recognised even at a local level for the time and work you put into an event like that,” Constable Davis said.
"I literally feel like I'm just doing my job but it's nice to know someone above you acknowledges you've done a good job,” Sgt Healy said.
