411 Jim Whyte Way, Burua
411 Jim Whyte Way, Burua
News

The six most expensive homes sold in the past month

Matt Taylor
by
11th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
GLADSTONE'S most expensive house sales continue to show value for money compared to real estate in other regions around the state.

Herron Todd White reports Boyne Island and Tannum Sands are hot suburbs with owner-occupiers due to lifestyle, while established suburbs of Gladstone or outer rural areas are able to demand money around $500,000.

Core Logic data show the most expensive six properties sold in the past month:

1. 411 Jim Whyte Way, Burua: $740,000.

5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 6 garage, 4096m2, sold 11 June.

2. 8 Tina Drive, Tannum Sands: $450,000.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage, 700m2, sold 3 July.

3. 4 Forsyth Court, Tannum Sands: $395,000.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 garage, 832m2, sold 12 June.

 

4 Forsyth Court, Tannum Sands
4 Forsyth Court, Tannum Sands

4. 82 Leferink Road, Benaraby: $395,000.

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage, 4,000m2, sold 25 June.

5. 12 Piper Street West Gladstone: $335,000.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage, 810m2, sold 26 June.

 

12 Piper Street, West Gladstone
12 Piper Street, West Gladstone

6. 5 Langdon Street, Tannum Sands: $335,000.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage, 684m2, sold 14 June.

housing property real estate sales
Gladstone Observer

