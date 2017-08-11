25°
News

Concrete company moves to bury Gladstone mosque

Geoff Egan
| 11th Aug 2017 6:02 AM
Barro Group has appealed the proposed construction of the Gladstone mosque at this site.
Barro Group has appealed the proposed construction of the Gladstone mosque at this site. Paul Braven GLA080217MOSQUE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CONCRETE company has begun legal action against the proposed Toolooa mosque, fearing the consequences of more children on a road dominated by heavy vehicles.

Quarry and concrete company Barro Group owns Gladstone Premix Concrete and it has lodged an appeal against Gladstone council's approval of the mosque in Brisbane Planning and Environment Court, claiming the approval is in breach of local planning laws.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone proposed to build the mosque at 4 Anson Close, Toolooa; next door to Barro Group's concrete factory.

In court documents, Barro Group, a Victorian company, states the mosque's approval was "in direct conflict" with the council's planning scheme, incompatible with the land's low-impact industrial zoning and with a nearby residential area.

"The council's development approval is invalid and of no effect and the court has no jurisdiction to approve with development application as the (Islamic Society of Gladstone) has not complied with ... provisions of the Sustainable Planning Act 2009," Barro Group's appeal states.

"The proposed use ... is incompatible with the low impact industrial zoning of the land; and is incompatible with the Toolooa Priority Development Area (residential) west of the land."

The document states the mosque's development application has failed to consider the impact it will have on traffic flows or the increase of children on a road that was dominated by heavy vehicles.

"The development application fails to properly assess the impact of the non-industrial land use to the adjoining industrial land uses in the locality."

Barro Group is seeking the court refuse the mosque's approval and for the council and Islamic Society to pay costs.

Neither Gladstone council nor Islamic Society of Gladstone responded to a request for comment on Thursday

Neither has lodged a response to Barro Group's notice to appeal.

Barb Smith, treasurer of the community group Gladstone Region Safe Communities, said she was "really pleased" to hear a business was proceeding with the appeal. "We are just going to support them." - NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

Topics:  barro group court gladstone council gladstone mosque mosque planning and environment

SUSPICIOUS: Police, fire units join forces in house fire investigation

SUSPICIOUS: Police, fire units join forces in house fire...

Emergency responders rushed to a house engulfed in flames this morning.

  • News

  • 11th Aug 2017 7:13 AM

Woolworths thief told she's dressed inappropriately

Woolworths at the Gladstone Central Plaza is up for sale.

Gladstone woman steals, gives police a fake name

Big Brother winner speaks out on same-sex plebicite

ADVOCATE: 2012 Big Brother winner Ben Norris. The former radio presenter holds fears for those who may be defamed during the postal vote process on same-sex marriage.

Former Big Brother winner Ben Norris holds fears of public backlash.

Australian Bureau of Statistics to run ballot process

Same sex couples can now get 'married' in Australia thanks to Evermore Pledge, a celebrant service. Gay couples would have very similar rights to those in a traditional marriage. Picture: Kaitlin Maree Photography

Ballot papers to be delivered from next month onwards.

Local Partners

'We're absolutely rapt': Public supports Gladstone Show

GLADSTONE Show Society hoping for two-day show in 2018 after excellent ticket sales this year.

Gladstone student goes international to promote region

Gladstone Rotary Club youth director Danielle Botica with daughter Alexandra Botica and Chanel College principal Dr Susan Bunkum.

Chanel College student to share Gladstone stories with Swiss.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

COMEDIAN Leslie Jones was halfway through filming a Game of Thrones review for TV when one of the stars surprised her.

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $239,000

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

PRIVATE OUTDOOR OASIS AWAITS NEW BUYER!!!!

3 Perth Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, on an approx. 807m2 block and only a short drive to schools, shops, sporting grounds and amenities this home is a...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,900

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

DREAM BLOCK FOR DREAM HOME...

23A Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

Residential Land What a find! A block in the sought after area of Telina. ... $119,000

What a find! A block in the sought after area of Telina. Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your new home. Neighbouring...

TELINA HOUSE AND LAND - $352,623

23a Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

House - $233,623 Land - $119,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities this is a perfect location for your brand new house. The block has views of the...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 Offers From...

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know