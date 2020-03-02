Moscow Ballet comes to town
IT WILL be a performance straight out of a fairytale as Moscow Ballet La Classique takes to the stage in Gladstone on March 25.
The two-act ballet will capture the imagination, passion and magic of Sleeping Beauty.
Choreographer Andrey Lyapin said 40 dancers would turn the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage into a whirlwind of classical dance.
He said audiences could expect big sets and lots of beautiful decorations.
Administrative director Eziza Guseynova said it was a show for the whole family.
“Come to our performance because it’s a lavish, picturesque show,” Ms Guseynova said. “It’s a combination of great music, perfect dancing and lavish costumes.”
Tickets range from $55 for children to $85 for adults. To book, visit gladstoneentertainment.com.