Moscow Ballet La Classique will perform Sleeping Beauty at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre in March
Moscow Ballet La Classique will perform Sleeping Beauty at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre in March
Moscow Ballet comes to town

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
IT WILL be a performance straight out of a fairytale as Moscow Ballet La Classique takes to the stage in Gladstone on March 25.

The two-act ballet will capture the imagination, passion and magic of Sleeping Beauty.

Choreographer Andrey Lyapin said 40 dancers would turn the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage into a whirlwind of classical dance.

He said audiences could expect big sets and lots of beautiful decorations.

Administrative director Eziza Guseynova said it was a show for the whole family.

“Come to our performance because it’s a lavish, picturesque show,” Ms Guseynova said. “It’s a combination of great music, perfect dancing and lavish costumes.”

Tickets range from $55 for children to $85 for adults. To book, visit gladstoneentertainment.com.

