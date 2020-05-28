How to join Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

The Cancer Council Queensland are encouraging residents to host a virtual morning tea this year. Pictured, Tess Alexander, CEO Chris McMillan, Georgie Lewis and Sun Etheridge.

AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea may be a little different this year, but that won't stop residents from enjoying some quatli-tea time.

The event was due to be hosted today however due to COVID-19 restrictions the typical large morning teas could not go ahead.

The Cancer Council Queensland is encouraging supporters to pop on the kettle and get creative with their events by hosting via video chat.

Chief executive Chris McMillan encouraged Gladstone residents to raise a cuppa and get involved anyway they can and take the time to reconnect with loved ones.

"One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - the length of an average morning tea break," Ms McMillan said.

"Getting involved can be as simple as hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea over video chat or through making a donation.

"Gladstone locals can support the cause will be making a difference in the lives of 29,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year."

To donate or register to host an event, please visit, biggestmorningtea.com.au.

Hosts will receive a free kit with everything they need to make their morning tea a big success.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit, cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20 for more information and support.