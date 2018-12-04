Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire in Ambrose near Gentle Annie Rd approximately 500m past Hut Creek.
Fire in Ambrose near Gentle Annie Rd approximately 500m past Hut Creek. Matt Harris
News

MORNING ROUNDUP: Bushfires in the Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
4th Dec 2018 8:49 AM

BOTH the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett have provided updates of the current bushfire situation across our region.

Curtis Island

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett was advised, as of yesterday afternoon, the fire was contained to the northern part of the island, with no risk to properties at the south.

However, two to three structures on the north-eastern tip of the island was under threat.

A woman and her two sons, along with two firefighters, were evacuated from the scene.

One person was also transported from the island due to asthma symptoms.

Captain Creek

Residents have been advised to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level at 'advice'.

At 7.00am, the bushfire is burning near Davies Road, Oyster Creek Dam Road, Creevey Drive and Murphy Road, to the north of Baldaw Road.

Crews are still monitoring the blaze.

Lowmead

Residents in Lowmead are also advised to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level also at 'advice'.

At 7.40am, the fire is burning within containment lines north of Clarke Road.

Multiple fire crews are still working in the area.

Other fires in the region

  • The main fire at Mount Larcom is burning on the ridge line, and poses no threat to properties. However, a new fire was discovered at Goodman Rd but it is under control.
  • Fires at Mt Alma, Bracewell, Boyne Valley and Boynedale will not require firefighter support, and will be monitored by property owners.

Keep updated with The Observer for the latest information on the bushfire crisis in our region.

More Stories

cq bushfires cq fires gladstone region morning roundup
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Saddened': The Queen sends a message to Queenslanders

    'Saddened': The Queen sends a message to Queenslanders

    News "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:49 AM
    UPDATE: Deepwater residents permitted to return home

    UPDATE: Deepwater residents permitted to return home

    Breaking Residents can make their return after 12pm today.

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:15 AM
    Number of unregistered vehicles increasing

    premium_icon Number of unregistered vehicles increasing

    News New technology has aided the enforcement of car registration.

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    'Been a long week': evacuees on staying hopeful and informed

    premium_icon 'Been a long week': evacuees on staying hopeful and informed

    News The Deepwater woman isurging the community to not listen to rumours.

    Local Partners